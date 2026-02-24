Mangaluru airport wins ACI World’s Best Airport at Arrivals award for 2025

Mangaluru, Feb 24 (PTI) Mangaluru International Airport has been named the 2025 Airport Service Quality Award winner for Best Airport at Arrivals.

According to a statement from the airport spokesperson on Tuesday, the ASQ Awards are based on passenger feedback collected through Airports Council International (ACI)’s independently administered survey programme and are widely regarded as a key benchmark for customer satisfaction in the aviation sector.

The arrivals category evaluates the overall inbound passenger experience, including immigration, baggage delivery, cleanliness, ambience, wayfinding, and comfort.

This is the second consecutive year that Mangaluru International Airport has won the global arrivals distinction, having also secured the award in 2024. In 2025, six airports worldwide were selected in the category.

The airport is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL).

Authorities said the recognition reflects investments in process optimisation, digital initiatives, service training, and effective coordination with government agencies and other stakeholders.

The awards will be presented at the ASQ Awards Ceremony in Istanbul on September 2, as part of ACI World’s Airport Experience Summit. PTI COR AMP SSK