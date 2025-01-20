Mangaluru bank heist: Three held for looting money, valuables worth Rs 4 cr

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jan 20 (PTI) In a major breakthrough, police apprehended three suspects involved in a daring daylight robbery where cash and gold jewellery worth Rs 4 crore were stolen from the Kotekar Vyavasaya Seva Sahakari Sangha in Talapady, Mangaluru.

The robbery, which occurred on January 17, saw masked assailants loot valuables at gunpoint, police said in a statement on Monday.

Multiple investigation teams were deployed, leading to the arrest of the accused in Padmaneri village in Tamil Nadu, the statement added.

The accused have been identified as Murugandi Thevar, a resident of Ammankovil Padmaneri village, Thirunelveli taluk, Tamil Nadu; Yosuva Rajendran, a resident of Dombivili West, Mumbai; and Kannan Mani, a resident of Chembur, Mumbai. The trio is in their mid-thirties.

The arrests were made by the Mangaluru city police team on Sunday.

Briefing reporters, Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said that when the incident occurred, the police had no initial information.

"We used some intelligence and technology, after which we were able to get a clue. Using contacts in various states, we tracked down some names. After that, we worked extensively. We located the suspects. We don’t want to disclose the methodology, but we were able to chase the accused," he explained.

When asked whether there were more suspects involved, Agrawal said, "We don’t have that information as of now. Once we take the accused into police custody, based on detailed interrogation about their criminal antecedents and their involvement in the crime, we will gather more information. We have recovered a sword and a pistol from them." He also expressed doubts that the accused had local support, saying, "Without it, it would have been difficult for them to choose this location." The statement issued by the police said that during the operation, crucial evidence, including the getaway car, two pistols with three live rounds, machetes, and a portion of the stolen cash and gold were seized.

"The exact value of the recovered items will be determined following a spot inspection conducted with the assistance of local police," it added.

The release further stated that the three arrested individuals were the primary accused in the case. Efforts are underway to track down other suspects involved in the crime.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Monday that he had received information indicating six people were involved in the crime.

"We have arrested three so far. We will also recover three to four kilograms of gold and cash from the dacoits," he told reporters.

It could be recalled that the daylight robbery had even led to a political slugfest in the state, particularly after the incident occurred close on the heels of a daring bike-mounted youth who waylaid a cash transfer vehicle in Vijayapura on January 16.

The police had formed multiple teams to nab the accused following the daring bank heist.

The incident took place while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was in Mangaluru city, and he convened a high-level meeting shortly after the incident and ordered the highest level of investigation into the case. PTI COR GMS SSK KH