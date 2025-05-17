Mangaluru-Bengaluru day-time trains cancelled for 154 days due to electrification work

Mangaluru (Karnataka), May 17 (PTI) Some daytime train services between Mangaluru and Bengaluru will be suspended for 154 days starting June 1, due to railway electrification work in the Sakleshpur–Subrahmanya Road section, the South Western Railway said on Saturday.

According to the notification, the train services that will remain cancelled are: Yeshvantpur–Mangaluru Gomateshwara Express (Saturdays) – from May 31 to November 1; Mangaluru–Yeshvantpur Weekly Express (Sundays) – from June 1 to November 2; Yeshvantpur–Mangaluru Tri-weekly Express (Tuesdays, Thursdays, Sundays) – from June 1 to August 30.

Other trains that are cancelled: Mangaluru–Yeshvantpur Tri-weekly Express (Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays) – from June 2 to August 31; Yeshvantpur–Karwar Tri-weekly Express (Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays) – from June 2 to October 31; and Karwar–Yeshvantpur Tri-weekly Express (Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays) – from June 3 to November 1.

Passenger associations and travel committees have expressed concern over the cancellation, citing a lack of consultation and the absence of alternative arrangements.

They have urged railway authorities to manage the work without disrupting public convenience.