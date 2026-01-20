Mangaluru bizman swindled of Rs 1.38 cr in online stock market scam

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jan 20 (PTI) A city-based businessman was duped of Rs 1.38 crore in a Whatsapp-based investment scam after being lured into a fraudulent share market scheme with promises of high returns, police said on Tuesday.

According to the complaint, the victim first received a message from an unknown number on December 15, enquiring about carpets and home décor items.

After the complainant shared photographs of decorative products, the conversation later shifted to online share trading.

The fraudsters sent links between December 17 and January 14, directing the victim to purported trading platforms.

Believing the offers to be genuine, the complainant entered personal details and transferred a total of Rs 1,38,20,060 to multiple bank accounts as instructed.

The fraud came to light on January 15 when the victim attempted to withdraw the invested amount along with the promised profits. At that stage, the fraudsters allegedly demanded additional payment towards “service tax,” prompting the complainant to suspect foul play.

Following this, the victim approached the Mangaluru CEN police station, where a case has been registered.

Investigations are underway to trace the accused, track the bank accounts involved and recover the defrauded amount.

The police have advised the public to exercise caution while responding to unsolicited investment offers received through messaging applications and to verify the authenticity of trading platforms before making any financial transactions. PTI GMS ROH