Mangaluru CCB police seize 6.7 kg of ganja in anti-drug operation

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Dec 13 (PTI) In a significant step toward creating a "Drugs-Free Mangaluru," the City Crime Branch (CCB) Police seized 6.7 kg of ganja and arrested a man allegedly involved in smuggling and selling the banned substance, police said on Friday.

Acting on specific intelligence, the CCB team apprehended the accused, Akhilesh (30), a resident of Ambalapadi in Udupi district, during a raid in the Mulki-Bappanadu area near Mangaluru, they said.

Akhilesh was transporting ganja from Mumbai to Mangaluru with the intent to sell it to the public, including students, police alleged.

The police confiscated 6.7 kg of ganja valued at Rs 1.62 lakh, along with a mobile phone and Rs 660 in cash.

A case has been registered at the Mulki Police Station.

The accused reportedly procured the contraband from Mumbai and travelled to Mangaluru by train to engage in illegal sales for personal financial gain and a luxurious lifestyle, a senior police officer said.

Already he had six criminal cases registered against him, including theft, drug peddling, assault, and substance abuse in police stations across Mangaluru and Udupi districts, police added. PTI CORR AMP SSK ADB