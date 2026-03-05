Mangaluru court sentences man to life for 2022 murder

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Mar 5 (PTI) A court in Mangaluru on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the murder of a 47-year-old man in Dakshina Kannada district in 2022.

The II Additional District and Sessions Court Judge, Jagadish V N, convicted the accused, Murugan, under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced him to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000.

According to the police, the case relates to the murder of Harish Salyan, a resident of Ullanje in Mangaluru city.

The incident occurred on March 19, 2022, near a tourist car parking area at Mulki Pete in Bappanadu village of Mulki town in Dakshina Kannada district.

Investigations revealed that the accused attacked Salyan with a red laterite stone embedded in cement concrete, repeatedly striking his face and killing him on the spot.

Police said the murder was allegedly committed due to financial enmity between the accused and the victim.

Following the incident, a case was registered at the Mulki police station, and the matter was later taken up for trial in the Sessions Court.

The investigation in the case was carried out by Police Inspector Kusumadhar, who filed the charge sheet before the court. Assistant Sub-Inspector Sanjeev assisted in the investigation.

During the trial, the prosecution was represented by Public Prosecutor Jyothi Pramod Nayak, who argued the case on behalf of the state.

Based on the evidence and arguments presented, the court pronounced the verdict convicting the accused and awarding life imprisonment. PTI COR AMP SSK