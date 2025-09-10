Mangaluru: Fire breaks out at perfume factory, no casualties

Mangaluru, Sep 10 (PTI) A fire broke out Wednesday morning at a perfume factory in Baikampady industrial area here, officials said.

No casualties or injuries were reported. Preliminary investigations point to a suspected short circuit as the cause.

Regional Fire Officer Rangarajan told PTI that fire tenders from Kadri and Pandeshwar stations were dispatched at 5.35 am and brought the blaze under control after several hours, with additional assistance from units of Mangaluru Chemical Fertilisers (MCF), MRPL, and New Mangaluru Port.

The factory stored large volumes of liquids used in soap and perfume production, which intensified the fire and complicated containment efforts.

Police visited the site to assess damage and have launched an investigation. Company officials were unavailable for comment. PTI COR GMS SSK