Mangaluru International Airport conducts preparatory exercise for emergency situations

Mangaluru (Karnataka), May 28 (PTI) Mangaluru International Airport, which has a tabletop runway, conducted the 'Mangalam – Tabletop Exercise 2024', simulating an air crash scenario on Tuesday to identify and rectify any shortcomings in the airport’s preparedness to handle real-life emergencies, officials said.

A tabletop runway is one that is located on the top of a plateau or hill with one or both ends ending in a cliff. On May 22, 2010, 158 of 166 passengers died when Air India Express Flight 812 from Dubai overshot the tabletop runway at Mangalore airport and dropped into the gorge below.

The Mangalam – Tabletop Exercise 2024 exercise serves as a precursor to the full-scale aerodrome emergency exercise (FSAEE) scheduled for November this year, they said.

The airport regularly conducts these exercises in compliance with the guidelines from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and the mandates of the civil aviation sector regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

According to the officials, the exercise simulated an air crash scenario within the airport premises, with various agencies enacting their roles according to a probable sequence of events.

The script included several unexpected developments to test the readiness of the concerned agencies to handle emergent situations. These exercises aim to identify and rectify any shortcomings in the airport’s overall preparedness to handle real-life emergencies.

Independent observers, specifically chosen for the exercise, provided critical feedback that will help fine-tune the Aerodrome Emergency Response Plan. The airport spokesperson highlighted the importance of these exercises in helping various agencies understand their roles and responsibilities during an actual emergency.

Chief Airport Officer Mukesh Nankani urged all agencies to incorporate the learnings and findings from the exercise. He emphasised that such steps would help prevent lapses when dealing with real-life situations.

Notably, the airport conducts the FSAEE annually, exceeding the mandated frequency of once every two years, due to its geographical location. The tabletop exercise is a crucial component of the preparations for the FSAEE.