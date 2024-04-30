Mangaluru International Airport now a silent zone

Mangaluru, Apr 30 (PTI) The Mangaluru International Airport has implemented a new policy regarding passenger announcements, shifting away from using the public address (PA) system for such notifications, airport officials said on Tuesday.

This change aims to cultivate a quieter environment for travellers, allowing them to utilise their time at the airport for various activities such as reading, conversing with loved ones, or attending to work commitments, they said.

According to officials, instead of PA announcements, passengers will now rely on the Flight Information Display System (FIDS) for updates regarding their flights, including gate changes and delays.

The FIDS screens are strategically placed both inside and outside the airport terminal, providing real-time information on arrivals and departures. Additionally, prominent display boards within the departure and arrival areas offer timely updates.

Airport staff, including those at the 'May I Help You' Desk, customer service representatives, guest relations executives, and Pranaam staff, will be available to assist passengers with any inquiries.

Flight information will also be accessible at airline check-in counters and boarding gates. Airlines will notify passengers of any changes via SMS to their registered email and mobile numbers, ensuring a smooth travel experience.

According to the airport spokesperson, this initiative aims to enhance the overall travel experience for passengers, with full cooperation from airline partners. Passengers seeking further information can visit the airport terminal manager's office or contact their respective airlines. PA announcements will now be reserved for emergencies only.