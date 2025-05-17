Mangaluru International Airport sees record 2.32 million passengers in FY 2024-25

Mangaluru (Karnataka), May 17 (PTI) Mangaluru International Airport recorded its highest-ever passenger traffic in the financial year 2024-25, handling 2.32 million passengers, officials said on Saturday.

This marks a 15.34 per cent increase over the 2.01 million passengers in 2023-24 and a 24.1 per cent rise compared to the pre-COVID-19 figures of 2019-20, according to a statement issued by the Mangaluru airport.

"Of the total passengers, 1.61 million were domestic travellers, a 14.55 per cent increase from the previous year. International passenger numbers rose by 17.15 per cent to 7.15 lakh, up from 6.10 lakh in FY 2023-24," it stated.

According to the statement, the airport also handled 16,816 air traffic movements (ATMs) in FY 2024-25, up 11.26 per cent from 15,113 in the previous year. This includes a 22.14 per cent increase in international ATMs (4,286 compared to 3,509) and an 8.94 per cent growth in domestic ATMs (12,244 compared to 11,239).

Cargo operations also saw growth. Domestic cargo handled totalled 3,864.1 metric tonne (MT), up from 3,706.02 MT in 2023-24, it said.

"International cargo operations, which began in July 2024, recorded 1,347.07 MT — comprising 1,346.27 MT of outbound and 0.79 MT of inbound cargo — by the end of the financial year," it added.

"April 2025 saw a monthly record of 2,17,893 passengers—1,43,117 domestic and 74,776 international — making it the airport's busiest month since commissioning operations on 31 October 2020. The airport also handled its highest-ever daily passenger count of 8,103 on April 12," it further said.

Compared with FY 2019-20, domestic passenger traffic in FY 2024-25 grew by 23.61 per cent and international traffic by 25.21 per cent, with total passenger numbers up 24.10 per cent, the statement added.