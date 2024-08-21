Mangaluru jail opens nursery run by inmates

Mangaluru Aug 21 (PTI) The Mangaluru district jail’s newly opened nursery is a unique blend of rehabilitation and green innovation.

It offers on sale a wide array of saplings grown by the inmates.

The nursery was officially opened on Tuesday by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mullai Mugilan.

According to him, the journey began a few months ago when he visited the jail for an event and was struck by the sight of flourishing greenery within the prison walls. The meticulously cultivated plant fields, tended by the inmates, caught his attention, he said.

The DC then decided to facilitate a platform for the sale of these plants, and thus enabling the inmates to contribute to society in a meaningful way.

The plant sale centre, situated right at the entrance of the jail, is a collaborative effort involving multiple departments such as the Municipal Corporation and Forest Department.

Speaking at the inauguration event, DC Mugilan said, “This sales centre is a step forward in encouraging such efforts, offering inmates a chance to engage in productive and transformative activities.” One of the inmates who took an active part in developing this nursery told PTI that the project is a reminder that even behind bars, there is room for growth, learning, and a second chance at life.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Ravindra M Joshi presided over the inaugural function, commending the initiative as a model for prisoner rehabilitation.

The event was also attended by District Jail Superintendent B T Oblesappa and District Legal Service Authority Member Secretary Shobha B G.