Mangaluru 'lynching' case: 3 booked for spreading fake news on social media

Mangaluru, May 1 (PTI) Mangaluru police has booked three people for allegedly circulating fake and inflammatory content on social media in connection with the alleged "mob lynching" of a man here.

According to Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal, false news was shared with the apparent intent to provoke communal unrest. The three individuals have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In the first incident in the Konaje area, a fake message was posted on a WhatsApp group by one of the accused who claimed that the murder weapon had been recovered.

The second individual from the Barke area posted misleading information about the case on his Instagram page. The third case was registered in Kankanady Town against Zakir Hussain from Munnur village, who allegedly circulated provocative content on a WhatsApp group.

The police have warned of strict action against those misusing digital platforms to spread misinformation and disturb public peace.

A man was beaten to death by a group of people on April 27 following a dispute during a cricket match in Kudupu village on the outskirts of Mangaluru city after he allegedly raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans, according to the police.