Mangaluru: Man attempts suicide by consuming poison inside court

Mangaluru, Jan 22 (PTI) A 35-year-old man attempted suicide by consuming poison inside the Fifth Additional Court here, police said.

The man, identified as Ravi, a resident of Kavu Maniadka in Puttur taluk, was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife, Vidyashree, police said on Wednesday.

Two days earlier, Ravi had allegedly attempted to strangle his wife, prompting police action.

Divorce proceedings were reportedly under discussion, and a case was likely to be registered.

Police said Ravi had been instructed to appear at the Sampya police station. Instead, he allegedly went to the Puttur court premises and consumed poison in front of the judge.

Court staff, alerted by the judge, noticed Ravi vomiting inside the complex.

He was immediately shifted to Puttur Government Hospital and later referred to a hospital in Mangaluru as his condition worsened.

Police identified the poison as an insecticide commonly used in areca plantations.

Further investigation is underway. PTI COR AMP SSK