Mangaluru: Man held for selling ganja, 425 grams seized

Mangaluru, Dec 30 (PTI) In a crackdown on narcotics trafficking following similar drives in Bengaluru and Mysuru, police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly selling ganja here.

A team from the Ullal police station conducted a search on December 29 in the Kalpana area near the railway track, acting on specific information, police said.

They eventually apprehended a suspect allegedly involved in the sale of prohibited narcotic substances.

The accused has been identified as Raj Pal, a native of Juri Chandrapur in Hardoi district, Uttar Pradesh.

He had allegedly brought ganja from his home state and was selling it to customers in Ullal for monetary gain, police said.

From his possession, police seized 425 grams of ganja, valued at approximately Rs 21,000, along with Rs 650 in cash, a mobile phone, and other items.

The accused was taken into custody earlier in the day at the same location, police added.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the contraband and possible links to a wider drug network.