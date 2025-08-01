Mangaluru: Over 25 workers fall ill after suspected ammonia leak at fish processing unit

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Aug 1 (PTI) More than 25 workers reportedly fell ill following a suspected ammonia leak at a fish processing unit in the Baikampady Industrial Area near Surathkal here on Friday, police said.

The leak is suspected to have occurred in the early hours, possibly from the plant’s refrigeration system. Several workers complained of breathlessness, respiratory distress, and irritation and were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Most were discharged after receiving first aid, while a few remain under observation.

Mangaluru City Police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel brought the situation under control.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the leak and assess whether safety protocols were followed.

The Dakshina Kannada district health officer visited the site and reviewed the condition of the affected workers.

Preliminary reports suggest "no life-threatening injuries". A detailed inspection of the unit is underway.

The factory has been temporarily shut as a precaution, and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) is expected to conduct an environmental safety audit, a company official said. PTI COR AMP SSK