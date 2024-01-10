Mangaluru police arrest history-sheeter after shooting him in the leg

Mangaluru, Jan 10 (PTI) Police here have arrested a notorious history-sheeter after shooting him in the leg while he was trying to escape after attacking a head constable.

Advertisment

Police said the accused Rohidas alias Akash Bhavan Sharan (37) tried to escape after allegedly assaulting head constable Prakash on Tuesday following which city crime branch (CCB) Sub-Inspector Sudeep opened fire.

City police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal said the police were monitoring Sharan's movements for the last two weeks. He is an accused in around 25 cases including murder and sexual assault, registered in several police stations in and around the city, Agarwal added.

A team led by Sudeep had tried to arrest him three days ago, but he escaped after trying to run his vehicle over the police personnel. A case in this connection was registered at Kavoor police station.

Advertisment

Detailing the sequence of events, police said that they later got a tip-off about the vehicle Sharan was using, from a person who provided him shelter in Udupi.

They traced him to Jeppu in the city and chased him to a dead end. When he tried to take a U-turn, police stopped the car and asked him to surrender.

However, when the accused threatened the personnel with a knife and tried to manhandle a head constable, the Sub-Inspector shot him in his leg. He was arrested and admitted to a hospital, sources said. PTI MVG MVG SDP SS