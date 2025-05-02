Mangaluru police crack down on communal posts after Hindu activist murder

Mangaluru, May 2 (PTI) The Mangaluru city police on Friday initiated stringent action against individuals promoting communal hatred and inciting violence on social media platforms in the aftermath of the murder of a Hindutva activist here.

Suhas Shetty, a known rowdy sheeter and Hindutva activist was murdered by an unidentified group late on Thursday evening within the Bajpe police station limits here.

According to Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal, a total of 12 cases have been registered for posting inflammatory content online, including threats of retaliation, casteist remarks, and content glorifying violence.

Offending posts and videos were identified on platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, some of which were live-streamed during the funeral of the deceased.

Among the social media handles under investigation are ‘Kudla Friends’, ‘beary_royal_nawab’, ‘hindu_mantra_’, ‘ullaltho_makka’, and ‘troll_mayadiaka’. These handles have been accused of publishing content that could incite communal enmity and disturb public peace.

In addition to cybercrime cases, police said they have registered three criminal cases related to stone-pelting and assault incidents that occurred during Friday's bandh called in the city. These include damage to KSRTC and private buses in Kadri, Kankanady, Karavali Maidan, and K B Katte.

One person was also stabbed near Yusufnagar in Kankanady, while two separate attacks were reported in Tokkottu and Kavoor.

All cases have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including those relating to incitement, unlawful assembly, and cybercrime, police said.

Police Commissioner Agarwal said that surveillance has been intensified both on the ground and across digital platforms. Efforts are being made to remove objectionable posts and trace the origin of inflammatory content.

“Strict legal measures will be taken against anyone promoting hatred or violence, whether online or offline,” he warned.

Authorities have urged citizens not to spread unverified information and to refrain from sharing provocative content.

The police have also appealed to the public to maintain peace and cooperate with law enforcement. PTI CORR AMP ROH