Mangaluru police crackdown on 'fake' media IDs, stickers

Mangaluru, Mar 21 (PTI) Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal directed the traffic police to identify and take action against the misuse of fake media identity cards and stickers on vehicles.

Responding to a representation submitted by the Dakshina Kannada District Working Journalists’ Association on Friday, which called for strict measures to curb such misuse, the Commissioner assured swift action.

The association also stressed the need to ensure the safety of journalists while they perform their duties.

Recent incidents of fake media ID misuse have been reported in the city.

Notably, a fake media ID card was found in a vehicle involved in multiple accidents near Kodialbail on Thursday night.

According to the association, several vehicles displaying fake media and press stickers have been spotted in the region, raising concerns about their potential use for illegal activities.

The association urged authorities to conduct thorough checks on vehicles using fake media stickers and to ensure that genuine journalists can carry out their work without fear or hindrance. PTI CORR AMP SSK ROH