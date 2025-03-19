Mangaluru police hold meeting to discuss tourist safety measures

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Mar 19 (PTI) The Mangaluru police in coordination with the Dakshina Kannada district administration on Wednesday held a meeting to discuss measures to ensure the safety of tourists staying at resorts and homestays across various tourist destinations in the region.

The meeting was convened in line with a directive from the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) a circular issued on March 8, 2025.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal chaired the meeting, which was held with the cooperation of Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan wherein resort and homestay owners were provided with clear instructions and guidelines to ensure strict compliance with safety protocols.

Approximately 118 owners and representatives of resorts and homestays attended the meeting.

Officials from the excise, tourism, and other related departments were also present.

The authorities emphasised the importance of implementing security measures to safeguard the homestay owners and operators.

Earlier in the month, two women, including a 27-year-old Israeli tourist, were allegedly gang-raped while stargazing on the banks of Sanapur Lake near Hampi. PTI CORR AMP ROH