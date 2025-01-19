Mangaluru skies filled with artistic kites at 8th International Kite festival

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jan 19 (PTI) Kites inspired by Indian art forms such as Kathakali and Yakshagana, alongside designs like Pushpaka Vimana and Gajaraja Garuda as well as cartoon characters flooded skies of Mangaluru marking the 8th International Kite Festival.

The festival held at Tannirbhavi Beach on Saturday was inaugurated by Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Speaking at the event, Minister Rao highlighted the festival’s growing international appeal, citing the participation of a kite-flying world champion from Greece.

“With such global interest, the festival has immense scope to attract even larger audiences. Let us aim to host a grander, more competitive event next year,” he said.

Team Mangaluru, an amateur kite-flying group, organised the event in collaboration with ONGC MRPL and the district administration as part of the Karavali Utsav. This year’s theme was “One Sky, One Earth, One Family”.

They also flew elaborate kites inspired by Indian art forms such as Kathakali and Yakshagana, alongside designs like Pushpaka Vimana and Gajaraja Garuda. These have already represented India at international kite festivals in France, Italy, Canada, amd and South Korea.

This year’s festival witnessed enthusiastic participation from thousands of visitors and kite enthusiasts. International teams from countries such as England, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Sweden, Indonesia, and Portugal joined Indian participants from states including Odisha, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana, Kerala, and Gujarat. PTI COR JR ROH