Mangaluru to get additional daily flight to Bengaluru

Mangaluru, Sep 4 (PTI) Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) is all set to get an additional daily flight during the weekdays and an extra service on Saturday to Bengaluru from September 7.

Advertisment

With these additional flights that IndiGo will operate till October 28, the number of daily flights to Bengaluru will go up to five during weekdays and Sunday, and six on Saturday.

At present, IndiGo is operating four flights daily to Bengaluru and is poised to augment their operation, a release from the MIA here said.

By re-introducing flight 6E 6858 from September 7, IndiGo is adding fifth daily flight on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru route. This flight will arrive at Mangaluru at 8.35 AM and depart for Bengaluru as flight 6E 5347 at 9.10 AM.

Advertisment

This will complement other flights on this route, departing for Patna via Bengaluru at 6.50 AM (6E0255), Kolkata via Bengaluru at 11.35 AM (6E0172) and Bengaluru (direct) at 4.25 PM and 9.50 PM (6E0388/6E6859) respectively.

The sixth flight to Bengaluru on Saturday is the result of IndiGo reorganising the days and time of operation of its Mangaluru-Pune flight on Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday and Saturday.

Flight 6E 294 will arrive at Mangaluru at 5.50 PM and depart for Pune as flight 6E 298 at 6.35 PM on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Advertisment

On Saturday, flight 6E359 will arrive at Mangaluru from Bengaluru at 5.50 PM and later depart for Pune as flight 6E 298 at 6.35 PM.

"The changes in flight schedule on Mangaluru-Bengaluru and Mangaluru-Pune sector will increase daily international and domestic flight movements from 38 to 40 from Monday to Friday and 40 to 42 on Saturday and Sunday," the release said.

The airport is in touch with other airline to start flights to MIA and has received positive feelers. These new flights likely will materialise in the winter schedule starting from October 29. PTI MVG MVG KH