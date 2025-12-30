Mangaluru to get Vande Bharat soon, says minister Somanna

Bengaluru, Dec 30 (PTI) The people of Mangaluru will get Vande Bharat connectivity soon, Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna has said.

Sources in the Railways said the proposed Vande Bharat train would operate between Bengaluru and Mangaluru.

In a social media post on late Monday night, the Minister said, "the time is near when the Vande Bharat train, which has been a long-standing demand of the people of the Mangalore (Mangaluru) region, will start running." Somanna also said that the 55-kilometre stretch of Ghat section between Sakaleshpura and Subrahmanya Road has been electrified as part of strengthening railway infrastructure and enhancing passenger convenience.

"Executed across one of the most challenging Ghat terrains, this milestone underscores Indian Railways' firm commitment to modern, resilient, and clean-energy infrastructure," he added.

According to him, the route is now fully ready for electric traction, enabling cleaner, faster, and more efficient train operations while paving the way for further railway infrastructure expansion in the region.

Somanna was replying to a social media post by former Infosys Chief Finance Officer (CFO) Mohan Das Pai who had echoed the long pending demand for a Vande Bharat train between Bengaluru and Mangaluru.