Mangaluru to implement stricter traffic laws

Mangaluru (Karnataka), May 28 (PTI) Mangaluru city will be enforcing stricter traffic laws starting next month to guarantee safer roads and better traffic discipline, offcials said.

Advertisment

Speaking at the 'Bus Drivers - Operators Information Worker 2024' event held in the city on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police B P Dinesh Kumar announced that the penalties for traffic rule violations will be significantly increased.

The new laws will replace the existing Indian Penal Code (IPC) with the BNS penal code.

Under the new code, negligent driving, currently punishable under IPC 279, will be substituted by BNS Act 281. The revised punishment will be a fine of Rs 10,000 and imprisonment of up to three years, a substantial increase from the current Rs 5,000 fine and six months imprisonment.

Advertisment

In addition, the driving licences of those found guilty of racing, drunken driving, using mobile phones while driving, overtaking, red light violations, and one-way driving will be revoked.

DCP Kumar also revealed plans to install CCTV cameras on all city roads to detect violations such as not wearing helmets, using mobile phones while driving, and not wearing seat belts.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Najma Farooqui echoed DCP Kumar’s sentiments, calling for a revision in the timing of private city buses and the compulsory use of computerised ticket machines.

The new laws are a part of the city’s commitment to making Mangalore’s roads accident-free and instilling a sense of safety among its citizens. The changes are expected to come into effect next month. PTI CORR AMP AMP ANE