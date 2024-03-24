Mangaluru Urban Development Authority Commissioner Mansoor Ali arrested on corruption charges

Bengaluru, Mar 23 (PTI) Lokayukta sleuths arrested Mangaluru Urban Development Authority Commissioner Mansoor Ali Khan for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 25 lakh to issue transferrable development rights (TDR).

The sleuths also arrested a broker, Mohammed Saleem, while he was accepting the money.

"Under the guidance of in-charge Superintendent of Police of Mangaluru, a successful trap was laid on Saturday," the Lokayukta said in a statement.

The action was taken on the basis of a complaint from Giridhar Shetty of Sagar Courts in Kottara in Mangaluru.

The officer kept the file pertaining to the issuance of TDR certificates pending and allegedly demanded Rs 25 lakh.

"Accused-2 (Saleem) was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount and accused-1 (Mansoor Ali) is secured," the statement read.

The Lokayukta Police has registered a case under section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act against the accused and launched a probe. PTI GMS RC