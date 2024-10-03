Mangesh Yadav encounter: Mother moves court seeking FIR against Sultanpur SP, others

Jaunpur (UP): The mother of Mangesh Yadav, an accused in a robbery case who was killed allegedly in an encounter, has moved a plea in a court here seeking registration of an FIR against police personnel including Sultanpur superintendent of police.

Admitting her plea, the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) has sought a report from Buksa police station in-charge regarding the matter by October 11.

In her petition, Sheela Devi, resident of village Agaraura under Buksa police station in Jaunpur, has alleged that the Sultanpur superintendent of police, STF in-charge DK Shahi and other police personnel "killed Mangesh in a fake encounter to show good work", accusing them of murder and conspiracy to murder.

The plea has been filed through advocates Samar Bahadur Yadav and Rishi Chandra Yadav.

Mangesh, who was accused in the Rs 1.5-crore loot at a jeweller's shop in Sultanpur, was killed allegedly in a police encounter on September 5.

According to the plea, on the night of September 2, four-five policemen came to Sheela Devi's house and woke up her son Mangesh and asked him to come along with them. When the mother asked, they said that they were taking him for questioning and would release him.

Some police personnel from Buksa police station again came to the house on the intervening night of September 3 and 4 and made a video and said that Mangesh has not been at home for two-three months, the plea said.

"On September 5, the police came and said that go to Sultanpur postmortem house and bring the body of your son Mangesh," the plea added.

The mother has alleged that the police took her son from her home and shot him dead. "The superintendent of police, STF in-charge, etc. killed Mangesh in a fake encounter to show good work. Even after 15 days of depositing the fee of Rs 100, the postmortem report of the body has not been given till date," the plea said.

A magisterial inquiry in the encounter is going on in the case.

"The mother does not expect a fair inquiry. Neither the officers who carried out the encounter have been removed from their posts nor suspended. There is a possibility of police personnel influencing the evidence and witnesses. Investigation of the case is necessary," the plea said, asking the court to register a case against the SP and other police personnel.

The encounter of Mangesh Yadav has triggered a political row. While the Samajwadi Party has alleged that it was a fake encounter, the BJP has accused the opposition party of shielding criminals.