Mangeshkar hospital row: Final report by Sassoon doctors' panel submitted to govt

Pune, Apr 16 (PTI) The final report prepared by a committee of the Sassoon General Hospital into the death of a pregnant woman who had been allegedly denied admission by the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital here has been submitted to the government.

The committee's mandate was to probe if there was any negligence in the treatment given to the woman, Tanisha Bhise.

"We have submitted the report to the government as well as Pune Police," said a senior doctor from the Sassoon General Hospital.

Bhise, wife of the personal secretary of BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe, was allegedly refused admission at the Mangeshkar hospital over non-payment of a Rs 10 lakh deposit. She later died at another hospital after delivering twin daughters.

Three reports -- one by a committee set up by the state health department, another by the charity commissioner and a maternal mortality report had been submitted to the government earlier.

In a related development, a doctor linked to the controversy has been provided police protection after he received threats, said a senior police official.

The doctor, a consulting gynecologist, was accused by the woman's relatives of demanding the Rs 10 lakh deposit prior to admission.