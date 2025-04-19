Mangeshkar hospital row: FIR registered against doctor for `negligence'

Pune, Apr 19 (PTI) A criminal case for alleged negligence was registered on Saturday against Dr Sushrut Ghaisas over the death of a pregnant woman who had been `denied admission' at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital here for not paying advance deposit, police said.

Dr Ghaisas, who was attached to the hospital as a consulting gynecologist, resigned after the death of Tanisha Bhise, wife of Sushant Bhise, a personal secretary of state BJP legislator Amit Gorkhe, sparked a massive controversy.

It was alleged that she was denied admission at the Mangeshkar hospital as her relatives could not pay a deposit of Rs 10 lakh. Bhise died two days later after giving birth to twins at another hospital.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Dr Ghaisas at Alankar Police Station under section 106(1) (death caused by negligence) of BNS, said an official.

Bhise's family had accused Dr Ghaisas of insisting on the Rs 10 lakh deposit before admission.

A panel of doctors from the Sassoon General Hospital submitted a report on the issue to the police earlier this week. PTI COR SPK KRK