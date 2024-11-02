Mango kernel deaths: Odisha govt says 2 women died of food poisoning

Bhubaneswar, Nov 2 (PTI) With opposition BJD and Congress targeting the BJP government in Odisha over the death of two women in Kandhamal district by consuming mango kernel gruel allegedly due to lack of foodgrains, the state administration on Saturday said that the two died due to food poisoning.

Odisha Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister KC Patra rejected the opposition allegation and clarified that the two tribal women had consumed contaminated mango kernel gruel which led to their death.

At least two tribal women died and six others fell ill after allegedly consuming mango kernel gruel in Odisha's Kandhamal district, police had said on Friday "All the 69 families at Mandipanka village in Kandhamal district have received rice under the public distribution system for July to September. They did not take further rice for October to December as they had sufficient grain at home. The process of rice distribution for the next three months has already started," the minister told reporters.

Kandhamal District Collector Amrit Ruturaj also claimed that the residents of the Mandipanka village have received rice and there was no shortage of foodgrain.

The Information and Public Relations department in a statement said that the two women - Ramita Patamajhi and Runu Majhi -in Kandhamal district died due to food poisoning after consuming mango kernel. Six others are under treatment at the MKCG Medical College Hospital in Berhampur.

The state government further said that both the Kandhamal district administration and the Health department have launched an investigation after the two women died on October 30.

The official statement also stated that an Anganwadi centre has been functioning in the village. ASHA workers and Child Development Project officer visited the village on a regular basis.

Meanwhile, the Director of Health Service (DHS) Bijay Mohapatra said that the preliminary findings showed that the incident was caused by food poisoning. He ruled out the mango kernel causing the death and said it was due to contaminated food and said food and drink samples have been sent for further tests and the reports will be available in 72 hours.

The BJD held the state government "responsible" for the death of two women in Kandhamal and alleged that the villagers consume mango kernel gruel because they have not been provided with rice for four months under PDS.

"The PDS system has completely collapsed in Kandhamal for which the people consume mango kernel gruel for survival. It is unfortunate that two women died. The government should immediately restore the PDS and correct its mistakes," BJD leader Sanjay Dasburma said.

Senior Congress leader Srikant Jena said the state government started rice distribution for October only on November 2 after the tragic death of two women.

"The people should be given 15 kg of rice instead of 5 kg per head. They should be given rice for four months at one go," Jena said. PTI AAM AAM RG