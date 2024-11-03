Mango kernel incident: Two critical patients shifted to Cuttack hospital

Cuttack (Odisha), Nov 3 (PTI) Two critical patients of Odisha's Kandhamal district allegedly suffering from food poisoning after eating mango kernel were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital here after their conditions deteriorated, health officials said on Sunday.

They were admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur and were shifted to SCB Medical College Hospital, Cuttack late on Saturday evening.

Both the patients are now undergoing treatment in the Medicine ICU of the hospital here.

"Tuni Majhi (30) and Jeeta Majhi (30) were shifted here with severe symptoms like high fever, persistent vomiting and signs of liver infection, said Medicine department head Prof Jayanta Panda.

Panda said a team of doctors drawn from the medicine and hepatology departments of the hospital are attending to them round-the-clock. "Their conditions are critical but stable at the moment", he said.

"The patients are receiving the best possible care to manage their symptoms and stabilise their condition. Clinical tests have been conducted, and the medical team is awaiting the reports to further pinpoint the exact cause of the poisoning and to tailor the treatment accordingly," he said.

Doctors here are of the view that consumption of mango kernels is not uncommon and not without risks. However, incorrect preparation or the presence of naturally occurring toxins could lead to severe health issues, including the symptoms seen in these patients.

This incident has sparked a call for awareness about the dangers of consuming unhygienic food items without proper knowledge or preparation. Health officials are expected to issue guidelines and warnings to the public regarding the risks of such practices.

At least two tribal women died and six others fell ill on Thursday after allegedly consuming mango kernel gruel at Mandipanka village in Kandhamal district. The state administration on Saturday said that the two died due to food poisoning. PTI COR BBM BBM RG