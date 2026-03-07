Mangrove Conservation Committee meet in Vasai emphasises on protection, anti-encroachment steps

Palghar, Mar 7 (PTI) A meeting of the Vasai Taluka Mangrove Conservation Committee in Palghar district was held on Saturday to review measures for protecting mangrove forests and preventing encroachments in the Vasai-Virar region, an official said.

The meeting, which took place in the SDO office in Nalasopara, was attended by revenue, forest, police and Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation officials, he added.

"Action taken following a recent inspection of mangrove areas in Naigaon-Vasai on March 1 was reviewed. Strict instructions were given to take action against illegal cutting of mangroves and encroachment on government land," the official said.

The meeting was chaired by Vasai MLA Sneha Dubey Pandit, he added. PTI COR BNM