BJP blames Soren govt’s appeasement politics behind Giridih violence

Ranchi: A manhunt has been launched to nab those involved in a clash during a Holi procession in Jharkhand's Giridih district, police said on Saturday.

Several people were injured, and many shops and vehicles torched, after the clash broke out between two groups during the procession on Friday in the Ghorthamba locality.

"The situation is completely under control. The persons involved in the incident are being identified, and search is on to nab them. Stern action will be taken against them," Giridih SP Bimal Kumar said.

Police personnel in large numbers have also been deployed to maintain peace in the area, he said.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand BJP chief and Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi blamed the JMM-led government for the incident.

"The tragic incident of stone pelting and arson on a Holi procession in Ghorthamba of Giridih is the result of politics of appeasement of the Hemant Soren government, and the failure of the administrative system," he said in a post on X.

गिरिडीह के घोड़थंबा में होली जुलूस पर पथराव और आगजनी की दुखद घटना हेमंत सरकार के तुष्टिकरण की राजनीति और प्रशासनिक तंत्र की विफलता का परिणाम है। हिंदुओं के पर्व त्योहारों पर हिंसा करना नया ट्रेंड बन गया है और इसे बढ़ावा दे रही है घुसपैठियों की संरक्षक झामुमो कांग्रेस की सरकार।… — Babulal Marandi (@yourBabulal) March 15, 2025

Union minister Annapurna Devi alleged that the situation worsened due to lack of vigilance by the local administration.

"The attempt by some anti-social elements to disturb communal harmony on the auspicious occasion of Holi, the festival of love and brotherhood, is unfortunate," the Koderma MP said.