Manhunt on for fourth accused in gang rape of college student near beach in Odisha's Puri

Bhubaneswar, Sep 15 (PTI) A manhunt was underway for one more person in connection with the gang rape of a college student near a beach in Odisha's Puri, police said on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old woman, along with her boyfriend, was sitting near the Baliharchandi temple when a group of local youths clicked their photos and videos and asked them for money in return for deleting those, SP Prateek Singh said.

When they refused to pay, two youths in the group raped the woman while the others assaulted her boyfriend and tied him to a tree, he said.

The incident happened around Saturday noon, but a complaint was lodged at the Puri Sadar police station on Monday evening. Three persons have already been arrested in connection with the incident, while a manhunt is underway for one more accused, he added.

Among those arrested are the two men who raped the woman, the SP said.

Senior BJD leader Sanjay Das Burma, the former MLA of the area, attacked the BJP-led government in the state over the incident.

He said the government should ensure proper security of the Baliharchandi temple and its surrounding area, which is a popular tourist spot.

In a similar incident, a college student was gang-raped at the famous Gopalpur beach in Ganjam district on June 15. Ten people were arrested in connection with the case.