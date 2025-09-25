Mani dropped, Venkateshwaran is PMK legislature party leader, Anbumani camp tells TN Assembly

Chennai, Sep 25 (PTI) Pattali Makkal Katchi's Anbumani Ramadoss faction on Thursday apprised Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu that its legislator SP Venkateshwaran has replaced GK Mani as the party's legislature party leader.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, K Balu, an Anbumani loyalist and PMK spokesperson, said that PMK's legislature party meeting was held on September 24 at Panaiyur near here at the party office in the presence of party chief Anbumani Ramadoss.

In that meeting, Pennagaram MLA, G K Mani was relieved from his post of legislature party leader and in his place, Dharmapuri MLA SP Venkateshwaran was unanimously elected and Mettur MLA, S Sadhasivam was elected deputy floor leader. Mailam legislator C Sivakumar's appointment as party whip was formally endorsed. Also, the party's apex body has validated all such decisions.

The Assembly Secretary and Speaker's special secretary have been given letters apprising them of the changes made by the party, Balu said.

The PMK spokesperson said the party had reiterated in another letter to Assembly authorities that PMK's Salem (West) MLA R Arul had already been expelled from the party and a letter had been given to authorities on July 3, 2025 in this regard.

"There was, however, no response to that letter from the Assembly Secretariat and hence, we have sought action in this respect," he said, adding that a request has also been made to effect appropriate seating arrangements inside the House to reflect the party decisions as the Assembly is set to meet on October 14, 2025.

Balu also said that the Election Commission's September 9 letter recognising the extension of tenure (approved in party general council meeting held at Mamallapuram on August 9) of party chief Anbumani till August 2026 has also been submitted to the Assembly authorities.

The PMK has 5 MLAs out of which 2 legislators, Mani and Arul, are followers of party founder S Ramadoss and the remaining 3 belong to Anbumani's faction.

The PMK is going through a serious leadership fight with Ramadoss leading one faction and his son Anbumani helming another camp and both camps have expelled functionaries from the rival groups.