Mani Shankar Aiyar throwing shade on PV Narsimha Rao Congress' idea: BJP

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday came down heavily on Mani Shankar Aiyar and said the book he has written is a presentation of thoughts and objectives of the Congress and the 'ghamandiya' alliance.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed Aiyar for calling P V Narasimha Rao the BJP's first prime minister and alleged that the Congress leader made such a claim at the behest of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Patra said Rao belonged to the Congress and was also the first person outside the Nehru-Gandhi family who served as prime minister and completed a full five-year term.

"Gandhi parivaar cannot tolerate anybody becoming prime minister outside the family even though the person belongs to Congress. That's why Mani Shankar Aiyar was made to say that Rao belonged to the BJP, not the Congress," the BJP spokesperson charged.

Advertisment

"Whatever Mani Shankar Aiyar writes, speaks and projects, even though words are his, the idea and objectives are of Gandhi family," he said, adding, the soul of the "ghamandiya" alliance has been presented by Mani Shankar Aiyar in a written format.

Patra said Aiyar is projected as a fringe leader in Congress but he represents the Nehru-Gandhi family like no one else.

"He is not a fringe leader. He is one of the closest persons to Gandhi family. Hence if he gives any statement, it's Gandhi parivaar's thoughts," the BJP spokesperson added. PTI PK PK VN VN