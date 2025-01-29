Manickam Tagore hits back at Shakeel Ahmad after comments on Rahul; calls him betrayer, 'Jaichand'

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Congress leader Manickam Tagore on Sunday attacked former party colleague Shakeel Ahmad for his statements against Rahul Gandhi and called him a "betrayer", dubbing him "Jaichand".
The attack came after Ahmad, a former Union minister and ex-general secretary of the Congress, called Rahul Gandhi a "darpok" (coward) and an insecure leader and claimed he is only promoting young leaders who sing his paeans in the party.
"I am not shocked. Just saddened, yet again, by how betrayal becomes loud when courage walks the longest road," Tagore said in a post on X.
He said at a time when the Congress needed unity, voices like Shakeel Ahmad have chosen to attack the very leader who walked over 4,000 kilometres to defeat hate and spread love, and 6,000 kilometres through the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to reconnect India with justice and dignity.
"Let's be clear: These attacks are not about ideology or concern. They are about TV time, relevance and pleasing new masters.
"This is not new, but this is a new batch of betrayers. Some are ministers in the Modi government, some MPs, one even a present CM, many jobless who crossed over. Welcome to the 2026 batch of Jayachands," Tagore, the Congress' whip in Lok Sabha and a Rahul loyalist, said.
The name Jaichand became synonymous with the word "traitor" in folklore of northern India because of the legend that Jaichand, a former Hindu king, supported foreign invaders and betrayed Prithviraj Chavan.
Tagore said in attacking Congress president, they are also insulting Mallikarjun Kharge ji, the tallest Dalit leader in present-day Indian politics, and the democratic soul of the Congress.
"Yatras reveal many things. They expose hate on one side. And they expose betrayal on the other.
"The people are watching. And history will remember who walked for India, and who crawled to power," the Congress leader said.
Ahmad quit the Congress after the Bihar assembly elections in 2025. He has been a three-time MLA -- 1985-90, 1990-95 and 2000-2004 -- and twice an MP, elected in 1998 and 2004, from Bihar.
He said Gandhi finds himself uncomfortable in the presence of senior leaders who have a public standing and is thus promoting only those who have no base.
Calling Gandhi "dictatorial" and "non-democratic", Ahmad claimed he does not listen to senior colleagues in the Congress and is "convinced that the party cannot go below the number two position due to its national presence".
Ahmad reflected on the 2022 Congress presidential election and said he wanted to vote for Shashi Tharoor. "But when I saw that Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others were backing Mallikarjun Kharge, it was clear that whoever the family supports will win," he has alleged. PTI SKC PRK PRK
Manickam Tagore hits back at Shakeel Ahmad after comments on Rahul; calls him betrayer, 'Jaichand'
