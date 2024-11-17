Manifesto battle: BJP targets Congress for unmet promises in Karnataka, Telangana

New Delhi: As the Maharashtra assembly elections approach, the political arena is abuzz with pledges from rival coalitions — the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Mahayuti (grand alliance). Among the notable highlights, Congress has unveiled its manifesto, featuring ambitious welfare initiatives like a ₹3,000 monthly allowance for women and waivers on farmer loans.

To bolster voter confidence, Congress has emphasized similar welfare programs implemented in states under its governance, using advertisements to amplify its track record. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has aggressively challenged these claims, pointing to what it describes as the "failure" of similar schemes in Karnataka and Telangana, where Congress has struggled to deliver on its promises.

The Karnataka case: Lofty goals, faltering execution

In Karnataka, the Congress administration introduced headline-making welfare programs such as the Gruha Lakshmi Yojana, promising direct financial assistance to women. Despite its initial appeal, the BJP alleges that the scheme has been marred by implementation challenges, including prolonged delays and technical difficulties.

Another initiative, the Gruha Jyothi Yojana, aimed to provide 200 units of free electricity to households. However, critics claim that this promise has effectively been nullified by a ₹3 per unit hike in electricity rates, exacerbating financial pressures on consumers.

Meanwhile, the Anna Bhagya Yojana, which assured 10 kilograms of free rice to 1.15 crore residents, remains largely unfulfilled. Reports suggest that beneficiaries are primarily receiving provisions through the central government's Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

KSRTC in crisis — courtesy Shakti Yojana

The Shakti Yojana, offering free bus travel for women, has reportedly placed an enormous financial burden on the Karnataka State Transport Corporation (KSRTC). The program has led to a reduction in bus services and delays in salaries for KSRTC employees, including drivers and conductors. Diesel shortages have compounded the issue, with the government considering scaling back the scheme. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has been forced to reevaluate its feasibility, further drawing attention to its operational and fiscal limitations.

Youth disappointment and recruitment delays

Congress' promises to provide financial assistance—₹3,000 for unemployed graduates and ₹1,500 for diploma holders — remain unfulfilled due to budgetary constraints. Additionally, prolonged delays in recruiting for vacant government positions have intensified dissatisfaction among job seekers. BJP leaders have also accused the Congress government of misusing funds allocated for marginalized communities, such as Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), leaving essential welfare initiatives in limbo.

Telangana: Facing challenges parallel to Karnataka

In Telangana, Congress faces similar accusations of failing to fulfil its electoral promises. The Mahalakshmi Yojana, which pledged ₹2,500 per month to women, remains unrealized even after 10 months of Congress rule. Similarly, the Kalyana Lakshmi Yojana, which promised 10 grams of gold and ₹1 lakh to newly married women, has been plagued by significant delays, with numerous applications stuck in verification processes. The Telangana High Court has even intervened, criticizing the state government for its failure to deliver promised benefits.

Other schemes, such as Gruha Jyothi, Raitu Bharosa, and Yuva Vikasam Yojana, have struggled to progress beyond mere announcements. Furthermore, Congress's commitment to a ₹2 lakh farmer loan waiver has reportedly reached only 40% of its intended beneficiaries.

Maharashtra BJP's response: A call for fiscal responsibility

Leveraging these examples from Karnataka and Telangana, BJP leaders in Maharashtra have launched a sharp critique of Congress, accusing the party of making "empty promises." They contend that the financial strain caused by such welfare schemes has left Congress-led states struggling to meet basic governance needs. The BJP warns that Maharashtra could face similar challenges if Congress' manifesto pledges are implemented without adequate fiscal planning.

Welfare vs governance: A voter's dilemma

As the battle for Maharashtra unfolds, the electorate finds itself at a crossroads between Congress' vision of expansive welfare schemes and the BJP's emphasis on fiscal prudence and governance. While Congress seeks to inspire hope through its ambitious promises, the BJP continues to highlight the risks of financial mismanagement, drawing parallels from Congress-ruled states.

This clash between two political ideologies—one centred on welfare populism and the other on economic accountability — extends beyond Maharashtra. It underscores the larger debate on the feasibility of welfare-driven governance in the context of fiscal realities.

As the election narrative unfolds, it remains to be seen whether voters prioritize ambitious welfare schemes or demand evidence of responsible governance. The outcome will undoubtedly have a significant impact not only on Maharashtra's political future but also on the strategies of both national parties in the years to come.