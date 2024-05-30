Manifesto of Congress is manifesto of Muslim League: Yogi Adityanath in Himachal

Shimla/Hamirpur, May 30 (PTI) Dubbing the manifesto of the Congress as a manifesto of the Muslim league, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday warned the electorate that voting for the Congress would be like voting for the Muslim League.

Adityanath was seeking votes for actor Kangana Ranaut and Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur, the BJP candidates from Mandi and Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituencies respectively in Himachal Pradesh.

He termed Thakur as one of the "navratnas" (nine gems) of the Narendra Modi government and equated Kangana with Rani Laxmi Bai.

Addressing twin rallies in Kullu and Hamirpur, Yogi said what the Muslim League did in the 1940s, the Congress is doing today. What he said was an obvious reference to the partition of India.

He said the Muslim personal law will be implemented and freedom of women will be snatched if the Congress is voted to power. On the other hand the BJP will govern the country according to the Constitution drafted by B R Ambedkar.

Seeking vote for Kangana, Yogi said she carved out a niche for herself in Bollywood and battled alone with the Congress and the then Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.

"Kangana, bestowed with talent and art, has devotion of Meera Bai, spark of Maharani Padmini and courage of Rani Lakshmi Bai. She will take Mandi to new heights," he said.

He also called upon each BJP worker to spread out and visit at least 10 houses on Saturday and take the people to the polling booths on June 1, the day of polling.

Mustering support for Information and Broadcasting Minister Thakur, Adityanath said, "I have no doubt that Anurag will win but I have come to appeal to you to elect him with a record margin." He said Thakur has done "excellent work" in the field of sports and holds prestigious portfolio of information and broadcasting, which was held by Lal Krishan Advani, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley in the past.

The UP chief minister further said Thakur is not only the son of Himachal but also the son of India and has constructed stadiums in Himachal and across the country. If the youth are engaged in sports, they will stay away from drugs and contribute to the development of India, he said.

He said in the past, India had been participating in Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games but was winning few medals but after Thakur took over as sports minister, India won a record number of medals in Olympics and other games. India will be the venue of the Olympic games in 2036, he said.

Adityanth also appealed to the people to vote for Inder Dutt Lakhanpal in the assembly byelection from Barsar to pave the way for the formation of the BJP government in Himachal.

In an indirect attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said the "shezada of the Congress" is bent upon conducting survey of property to eradicate poverty which implies that heavy tax will be imposed on the people's ancestral properties which will be doled out to Muslims.

Lashing out at the Congress for their "pro-Pakistan chants", Yogi said while 80 crore people in India are being given free ration, the 30 crore people of Pakistan are dying of hunger. If Congressmen go to Pakistan, they will not even get "bheekh" (alms).

Claiming that the spirit of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb has entered the Congress, Adityanath cautioned the people asking them not to allow this spirit to grow. The UP government has dealt sternly with such elements in the state and rooted out the mafia, he added.

"The ongoing election is a fight between 'Ram Bhakt', those for whom India is supreme and have ended 500 years wait of Ram Lalla to return to his abode, and 'Ram Virodhi', those who support terrorism and Naxalism, raise questions on the existence and identity of the nation, obstruct development and loot the poor," he said.

"This is new India and we do not provoke anybody. But if anyone pricks us, we do not spare him," he said, adding that today if a cracker is bust loudly, Pakistan is acred enough to clarify that it has no hand in it.

The UP chief minister also mentioned the developmental works undertaken in the past 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said only one chant "Modi sarkar teesri baar, Ab ki baar 400 paar" is renting the length and breadth of the country.

He said the borders of the country have become more secure, respect of India has got enhanced in the world and terrorism and Naxalism have ended, he said, and added that after Kashi and Ayodhya, they (BJP) are planning to take up the Mathura temple issue.

While the BJP is synonymous with security, development and welfare of the people, the INDIA bloc is a divided house, he said, pointing out that the Congress and the AAP are partners in in it but are opposing each other in Punjab. Similarly, the Congress and TMC are abusing each other in West Bengal but are part of the INDIA bloc, he added.