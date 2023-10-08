Manik Sarkar appeals to people to defeat BJP in Lok Sabha elections

Agartala: Former Tripura Chief Minister leader Manik Sarkar on Sunday appealed to people to intensify the political struggle against the BJP to defeat the saffron party in the Lok Sabha elections.

The veteran CPI(M) leader claimed that the movement of democratic forces against the BJP has not reached the expected level so far.

"Inflation, price rise and lack of jobs have made people's life miserable under the BJP government. People are fuming and movement against the autocratic ruler is also continuing but it has not reached to expected level yet", he said during a programme of All India Lawyers' Union's, Tripura Branch at Town Hall.

Sarkar alleged the BJP was trying to weaken constitutional bodies including the Election Commission of India.

The CPI(M) leader claimed that the BJP is scared of the INDIA Bloc ahead of the Parliamentary election.