Manikarnika Ghat not protected under ASI, ongoing work aimed at restoring its strength: Govt in LS

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi is "not a protected monument" under the Archaeological Survey of India and the ongoing work at the old ghat is a project aimed at "restoring" its strength, the government informed Parliament on Monday.

In a written reply to a query in the Lok Sabha, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat described the ongoing work at the ghat as a "restoration and conservation project".

Recently, the redevelopment work underway at the historic ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi had triggered a row, with several political parties alleging that the historic elements of the stone-made ghat had been damaged due to civil work.

Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav asked the Centre whether the ancient site of Manikarnika Ghat is "losing its historical and mythological originality" due to construction works being carried out in the name of transformation and whether the government has conducted any independent audit with regard to the degradation caused to its archaeological character.

In his reply, Shekhawat said, "The Manikarnika Ghat is not a protected monument under the jurisdiction of Archaeological Survey of India. However, as per the communication received from District Magistrate, Varanasi, the ongoing work at Manikarnika Ghat is a restoration and conservation project aimed at restoring the strength of the Ghat and improving basic amenities for the families arriving to perform last rites, while maintaining the natural flow of the river Ganga." The minister was also asked whether heavy concrete construction has posed a serious threat to the natural flow of the river Ganga and the foundational stability of the ghat.

He replied that the "ongoing restoration and conservation works would strengthen foundational stability of the ghats while maintaining the natural flow of the river".

"Local administration takes all necessary steps to provide all facilities at the ghats. The conservation project has been conceptualised and is being executed by the local administration in coordination with the local communities," the minister said.