Manikarnika Ghat row: DM clarifies no idols damaged, social media claims baseless

Varanasi (UP), Jan 16 (PTI) Amid the controversy over the redevelopment work at Manikarnika Ghat, District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar on Friday clarified that no idols have been damaged during the ongoing reconstruction.

He said that misleading and baseless claims were being circulated on social media and have no connection with the reality on the ground.

Kumar said that during the reconstruction work under the redevelopment plan, some artworks embedded in walls at the ghat were affected.

However, all such artefacts and idols have been duly preserved by the Culture Department and placed at a safe location, and will be reinstalled in their original form after completion of the work.

He appealed to the public not to pay attention to rumours or misinformation and to rely only on official sources for accurate information.

Kumar said Manikarnika Ghat has, since ancient times, witnessed a large number of people arriving for last rites. Even today, heavy crowds come for cremations, often leading to queues due to limited space.

He said the lack of adequate space also affects sanitation, with ash reaching nearby houses, and there is a need to improve arrangements for storing firewood.

A large number of people also come to the ghat for tonsure rituals and face considerable inconvenience, he added.

Keeping in mind the convenience, safety and orderly movement of devotees, reconstruction and strengthening work of the ghat is currently underway, Kumar said.

As part of this, beautification is being carried out on old steps and the kachcha portions of the ghat, while all temples located there will be fully protected, he added.

The clarification comes days after protests erupted over the demolition drive under the redevelopment plan, with some groups alleging damage to a century-old idol of Ahilyabai Holkar.

Earlier this week, protestors led by members of the Pal Samaj Samiti, supported by sections of the Marathi community and other local groups, opposed the redevelopment work, claiming the idol had been removed without prior notice.

Political reactions also followed, with Congress leaders accusing the BJP government of harming Varanasi's heritage in the name of development.

Officials, however, have maintained that the redevelopment work, aimed at improving sanitation and space management at one of Hinduism's most sacred cremation grounds, had triggered confusion and reiterated that the cultural and religious significance of Manikarnika Ghat would be preserved.