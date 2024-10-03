Manipal Hospitals set new record of 3319 CPR performances within 24 hours

Bengaluru, Oct 3 (PTI) Manipal Hospitals has said it successfully hosted “Mission 3K – 3000 Hearts, One Beat,” an initiative centred on performing Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) in a relay format.

The event broke the existing Guinness World Record for the most CPR performances in a single day, with 3,319 participants trained and ready, surpassing the previous record of 2,619 CPRs and setting a new global standard, it said in a statement.

“Mission 3K- 3000 Hearts, One Beat” required each participant to perform 60 compressions, with less than five seconds allotted for transitions between individuals, the statement said.

The event took place at the Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road and operated continuously within 24 hours emphasising the importance of precise timing and teamwork, it said.

"Over 30 nursing colleges from across Bengaluru collaborated, playing a crucial role in the success, while hospital staff, including nurses and paramedics, remained on standby to provide essential support for this ambitious record attempt,", the statement said.