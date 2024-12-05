Manipur: 12 Kuki-Zo men laid to rest; Mizoram CM Adviser attends funeral

Churachandpur (Manipur), Dec 5 (PTI) All the 12 Kuki-Zo youths, including the 10 killed in an alleged gunfight with CRPF in Jiribam district of Manipur, were laid to rest on Thursday in Churachandpur.

Coinciding with the day-long funeral programme, a total shutdown was observed to pay respect to the deceased in the hill district of the state with thousands of people joining the march and attending the ceremony.

"The bodies of the village volunteers, which were taken from the morgue to their respective homes the previous evening, were brought to the funeral programme in the morning," said Ginza Vualzong, the spokesperson of Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), a key organisation of the Kuki-Zo community in Manipur.

A delegation from Mizoram, including Mizoram Chief Minister's Adviser (Technical) H Ginzalala and Young Mizo Association leaders, attended the event, he added.

"They showed their respect and honours by putting a traditional shawl over the coffins of the martyrs. All other tribe leaders paid their homage to the martyrs by covering their coffins with the customary traditional shawl," Vualzong said.

The tribe leaders called for a thorough investigation into the deaths of the village volunteers as post-mortem reports showed that they were killed by bullets fired from their back by the security forces, he added.

The entire funeral programme was divided into two sessions. The first one began at 11 am at Peace Ground in Tuibuong, where people from all spheres of society paid their respect.

The second and final session was from 2 pm at Martyrs Cemetery in Sehken, where the deceased were given a "gun salute by village volunteers", followed by the burial of the bodies. The family paid their last respect there.

The 12 men laid to rest were Elvis Lalropui (21), Joseph Lalditum (19), Lalthanei (22), Ruolneisang (30), Fimlienkung (31), Lalsiemlien Hmar (30), Francis Lalzarlien (25), Ramneilien (31), Henry Lalsanglien (25), Robert Lalnuntloung (19), Haojoel Doungel (27) and Thangtinmang Khongsai (35).

All the 12 bodies of Kuki-Zo youths were taken out from the morgue on Wednesday afternoon and sent to the respective families for an overnight stay for the last time.

The ITLF had earlier decided that the funeral of the Kuki-Zo youths would not be conducted till their post mortem reports were handed over to the families.

After the bodies were airlifted from Silchar Medical College and Hospital in Assam to Churachandpur on November 16, they were kept in the Churachandpur District Hospital morgue till now.

After receiving the post mortem reports, the ITLF on November 30 announced that the funeral would take place on December 5.

The Manipur Police on November 11 had claimed that 10 suspected militants were killed in a fierce gunfight with security forces after insurgents in camouflage uniforms and armed with sophisticated weapons fired indiscriminately at Borobekra Police Station and an adjacent CRPF camp at Jakuradhor in Jiribam district.

The other two deceased were Kuki youths killed by suspected Meitei militants when they were visiting their families.

According to the autopsy reports, the 10 Kuki-Zo youths killed in the alleged gunfight with CRPF received multiple fatal bullet injuries and most of them were fired from their back.

All bodies bore the wounds of multiple bullet entry and exit marks, even more than a dozen in some of the deceased, the post mortem examination reports mentioned.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.

It started after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts. PTI TR COR TR NN