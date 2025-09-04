Manipur: 184 kg of ganja seized, 1 arrested

Imphal, Sep 4 (PTI) A 43-year-old man has been arrested and over 184 kg of ganja seized from his possession in Manipur's Imphal West district, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a truck at New Keithelmanbi police picket point and seized 184.13 kg from the vehicle on Wednesday, a police statement said.

The driver, identified as Khomdram Deben, was arrested for transporting the contraband item, it said.

He was arrested, and further legal action would be taken against him, it added. PTI COR ACD