Manipur: 2 arrested in connection with abduction, assault of four policemen

Imphal, May 13 (PTI) Two members of radical outfit Arambai Tenggol were arrested in connection with the abduction and assault of four police personnel in Manipur's Imphal East district, officials said on Monday.

Advertisment

Those arrested were identified as Taibanganba Sanoujam (25) and Moirangthem Bobo (40), they said.

"Search operations are continuing to arrest the other accused persons involved in the incident," police said in a statement.

Around 10 armed men kidnapped the four police personnel in the Koirengei area along NH 2 on Saturday. They were then assaulted after being blindfolded, officials said.

Advertisment

The policemen were returning to Kangpokpi after official work in Imphal when the incident happened. They were set free following the assault.

The policemen were identified as Ram Bahadur Karki, Ramesh Budhathoki, Manoj Khatiwoda and Md Taj Khan.

Protesting the assault, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) observed a shutdown in Kangpokpi district on Sunday. PTI CORR SOM