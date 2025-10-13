Manipur: 2 militants arrested, arms and ammunition seized

Imphal, Oct 13 (PTI) Security forces arrested two militants belonging to different proscribed outfits from Manipur's Imphal East and West districts, police said on Monday.

At least 12 firearms were also seized in separate operations in Bishnupur district.

The arrests and seizures were made on Sunday.

Security forces arrested an active cadre of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PSC) from his residence at Lamshang Haorang Sabal in Imphal West district. He has been identified as Konthoujam Vikash Meitei (22), a police statement said.

One active cadre of the proscribed Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup was arrested from Uchon Awag Leikai in Imphal East district. He has been identified as Nongmaithem Shyamkumar Meitei (39).

Security forces also seized firearms from multiple locations in Bishnupur district on Sunday.

An INSAS rifle with magazine, five bolt-action rifles, one AK-47 rifle with magazine, one MP-9 with magazine, two DBBL guns, two .32 pistols and one magazine and 15 cartridges were seized. PTI COR ACD