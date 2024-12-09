Manipur: 3 detained for protest attempt near Raj Bhavan over missing man

Imphal, Dec 9 (PTI) The Manipur Police on Monday detained at least three women for attempting to stage a demonstration outside the Raj Bhavan here over the disappearance of a 56-year-old man from an army camp at Leimakhong in Kangpokpi district.

Those who were detained include the wife of the man identified as Laishram Kamalbabu, an official said.

“They attempted to stage a protest in front of the Raj Bhawan, but were prevented by women police personnel deployed at the high-security zone,” he said.

The women were taken to City police station and released later, the official said.

Meanwhile, Thokchom Sujata, the convenor of ‘Imagi Meira’ (a women’s organisation), who accompanied the protesters, said, “We wanted to meet the governor... It has been 15 days now that Kamalbabu has been missing. Authorities keep saying search is underway, but so far there has been no concrete results." Sujata was also detained by the police from Imphal airport for questioning in connection with the protest attempt earlier in the day, the official said.

Dozens of women gathered in front of the police station at Lamphel in Imphal West district, demanding the immediate release of Sujata.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had last week said he received a “key piece of evidence” which showed that Kamalbabu disappeared from an army camp at Leimakhong in Kangpokpi district.

The evidence was submitted to him by representatives of the Joint Action Committee formed in response to the disappearance of Kamalbabu on November 25, sparking protests in the northeastern state.

“Met the representatives of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) Against the missing of Shri Laishram Kamalbabu and his family members, who are actively pursuing his whereabouts. Shri Kamalbabu was last seen at the 57 Mountain Division Headquarters, Leimakhong,” the CM had said in a post on X. PTI CORR RBT