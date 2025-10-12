Manipur: 3 kg of heroin seized, police personnel among 3 arrested

Imphal, Oct 12 (PTI) A Manipur Police rifleman was among three people arrested and 3 kg of heroin, pharmaceutical drugs and around Rs 9.6 lakh in cash seized from their possession in separate incidents in the northeastern state, an official statement said on Sunday.

Rifleman Md Wahidur Rahman (43) was arrested in Imphal West district on Friday and 544 capsules of pharmaceutical drug Semplex+ seized from his possession, the police statement said.

"Manipur Police reiterates its firm stance against erring members who are found indulging in any illegal activities related to drugs. Besides disciplinary action, FIRs incorporating criminal charges are mandatorily filed against such offenders," it said.

Two other drug peddlers were arrested on Friday from Lilong in Thoubal district and Khestrigao in Imphal East district.

Around 3 kg of heroin, eight bottles of psychotropic syrup Tussrex-TR and sale proceeds of drugs amounting to Rs 9.57 lakh, along with an SBBL gun and two cartridges were seized from their possession, it added. PTI COR ACD