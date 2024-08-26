Manipur: 3 KYKL militants arrested for extortion

Imphal, Aug 26 (PTI) Three cadres of proscribed militant outfit Kanglei Yawol Kanba Lup (KYKL) have been arrested for their alleged involvement in extortion, a police statement said.

The arrests were made in Uchekon area in Imphal West district on Saturday, it said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Oinam Milan Singh (52), Yumnam Ranbir Singh (51) and Khaidem Dhanabir Meitei (24), the statement said, adding they were involved in extortion activities in and around Imphal.

Police also seized four mobile handsets and a four-wheeler from their possession. PTI COR ACD