Manipur: 31 senior police officers transferred, given additional charges

Imphal, Oct 9 (PTI) Thirty senior police officers, including 16 IPS officers, in Manipur were transferred and given additional charges, an official notification said on Thursday.

The order issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms said that IPS officer Ningshen Worngam, who is the Inspector General (Narcotics and Border Affairs), has been given additional charge as IGP (Zone 2).

Deputy Inspector General (Range 2) Jogeshwar Haobijam has been posted as DIG (Armed Police-1) in place of Herojit Meetei, who has been posted as DIG (Armed Police-2).

IPS officer M Pradip Singh, who was DIG (Range 1) and DIG (Armed Police 2), has been posted as DIG (Range 2) in addition to DIG (Intelligence).

IPS officer Goulungmuon Singsit, who was DIG (Range 4), has been given new charge of DIG (CID/CB), NAB and cybercrime.

Imphal East Superintendent of Police Rakesh Balwal has been given new charge of DIG (Range 1) in addition to DIG (Range 3), while IPS officer Shivanand Surve, who was SP of Thoubal, has been posted as Imphal East SP.

Kangpokpi SP Manoj Prabhakar has been posted as Thoubal SP, while IPS officer Abhinav has been made Kangpokpi SP.

Churachandpur SP Prakar Pandey has been made Jiribam SP in place of Semmi Ramror, who was made CO of 7th Indian Reserve Battalion.

Bishnupur SP Ksh Ravikumar Singh has been made CO of 6th Manipur Rifles in place of Th Shangkar Deba, who has been posted as Bishnupur SP. PTI COR ACD