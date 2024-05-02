Manipur: 38 more 'illegal immigrants' from Myanmar deported

Imphal, May 2 (PTI) At least 38 more “illegal immigrants” from Myanmar, who had crossed over to Manipur, were deported on Thursday through Moreh town in Tengnoupal district, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said.

Advertisment

An Indian national was also brought back from Myanmar during the handover ceremony, he said.

“Without any discrimination, we have completed the first phase of deportation of illegal immigrants from Myanmar with 38 more immigrants leaving Manipur, India today through Moreh.

“A total of 77 illegal immigrants have been deported in the first phase. One Indian national was also brought back from Myanmar during the handover ceremony,” Singh said on X.

The ceremony was attended by security personnel from the neighbouring country, Manipur and central forces.

“The state government is continuing the identification of illegal immigrants and at the same time biometric data are being recorded. Let’s keep our borders and country secure,” the CM added. PTI CORR RBT